Digital Arrest Scam: Unveiling the Gujarat Connection

In a recent development, two men from Gujarat have been arrested for allegedly duping a 64-year-old Delhi resident. Posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, they used a digital arrest tactic to extort Rs 3 lakh from the victim.

Identified as Vala Vishal Bhai and Vaja Hiren, the accused orchestrated a complex scheme by accusing Brahma Singh of having fraudulent bank accounts. They coerced him into transferring money under the guise of pension account verification, assuring a refund that never occurred.

As investigations unfold, police reveal that the suspects are part of a broader cyber network exploiting seniors through intimidating verification calls. This case underscores the urgent need for vigilance against emerging digital fraud tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)