Digital Arrest Scam: Unveiling the Gujarat Connection
Two individuals from Gujarat were apprehended for allegedly defrauding a senior Delhi citizen by posing as law enforcement officers. They accused the victim of financial misconduct, coercing him into transferring funds. The incident highlights the growing menace of sophisticated cyber scams targeting vulnerable groups.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, two men from Gujarat have been arrested for allegedly duping a 64-year-old Delhi resident. Posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, they used a digital arrest tactic to extort Rs 3 lakh from the victim.
Identified as Vala Vishal Bhai and Vaja Hiren, the accused orchestrated a complex scheme by accusing Brahma Singh of having fraudulent bank accounts. They coerced him into transferring money under the guise of pension account verification, assuring a refund that never occurred.
As investigations unfold, police reveal that the suspects are part of a broader cyber network exploiting seniors through intimidating verification calls. This case underscores the urgent need for vigilance against emerging digital fraud tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)