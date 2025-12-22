Cyber Fraudsters Exploit 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Thane
A 68-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, was deceived by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officials, who coerced him into transferring Rs 23.5 lakh under the threat of 'digital arrest.' The incident underscores a worrying cybercrime trend where fraudsters exploit technology to intimidate and extort money from unsuspecting victims.
A senior citizen in Maharashtra's Thane district fell victim to an elaborate cybercrime scheme, losing Rs 23.5 lakh.
The fraudsters, allegedly posing as government officials, threatened the 68-year-old man with a 'digital arrest,' coercing him into transferring the money through online transactions. The incident marks the second occurrence in Thane within a week.
Authorities have initiated investigations to track down the perpetrators by analyzing digital evidence and call records. This alarming trend highlights the evolving strategies of cybercriminals leveraging digital intimidation to exploit vulnerable individuals.
