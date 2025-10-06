Left Menu

BJP Condemns Attempted Attack on CJI Gavai: A Call for Upholding Constitutional Values

The BJP strongly condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in the courtroom, emphasizing that such acts are against democratic values. The incident has sparked reactions from leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining constitutional dignity and social harmony in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST
BJP Condemns Attempted Attack on CJI Gavai: A Call for Upholding Constitutional Values
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, stressing that such violent actions have no place in a constitutional democracy.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed that the incident has deeply hurt Indians, violating the nation's constitutional and cultural tenets.

The attack, attempted by lawyer Rakesh Kishore, resulted in his immediate suspension by the Bar Council of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025