BJP Condemns Attempted Attack on CJI Gavai: A Call for Upholding Constitutional Values

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, stressing that such violent actions have no place in a constitutional democracy.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed that the incident has deeply hurt Indians, violating the nation's constitutional and cultural tenets.

The attack, attempted by lawyer Rakesh Kishore, resulted in his immediate suspension by the Bar Council of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)