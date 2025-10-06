BJP Condemns Attempted Attack on CJI Gavai: A Call for Upholding Constitutional Values
The BJP strongly condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in the courtroom, emphasizing that such acts are against democratic values. The incident has sparked reactions from leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining constitutional dignity and social harmony in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned an attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, stressing that such violent actions have no place in a constitutional democracy.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed that the incident has deeply hurt Indians, violating the nation's constitutional and cultural tenets.
The attack, attempted by lawyer Rakesh Kishore, resulted in his immediate suspension by the Bar Council of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
