Shock and Disdain: Shoe Attack on India's Chief Justice Sparks Outrage

Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das has expressed unequivocal condemnation of the recent attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during a court session.

The incident witnessed a 71-year-old lawyer attempting to throw a shoe at the CJI, thwarted in time by vigilant security personnel. This act has been denounced as a severe breach of courtroom decorum.

Both Das and fellow Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik have stressed the importance of maintaining the dignity of India's institutions and have reiterated their support for Justice Gavai, highlighting his inspiring rise from humble beginnings to becoming a leading figure in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)