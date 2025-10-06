Hope for Peace: US-Russia Nuclear Treaty Dialogue Reignited
The Kremlin welcomes US President Trump's interest in extending the New START nuclear treaty with Russia. Russian President Putin aims to adhere to arms limits for a year, urging the US to follow. Talks may involve nuclear weapons by NATO members and China, as the treaty's future looms.
Moscow extends a hopeful hand to Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in prolonging the New START nuclear treaty amid looming expiration worries. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced readiness to abide by the treaty's nuclear limits for another year, calling on the U.S. to do the same. Trump's positive response signals potential cooperation.
The treaty, originally signed in 2010, restricts both countries to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Both sides halted inspections due to the pandemic, but time is of essence as the agreement's expiration poses risks. Arms control advocates warn of a possible escalatory arms race and increased nuclear tension.
Complex negotiations may also include other nuclear players. Putin stresses engaging Britain and France, NATO members, within a new framework. Despite U.S. pushes to include China—a notion Beijing resists citing smaller arsenals—Russia remains committed to exploring solutions. Talks occur against a backdrop of heightened Russia-West tensions due to conflicts like the one in Ukraine.
