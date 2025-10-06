Left Menu

Hope for Peace: US-Russia Nuclear Treaty Dialogue Reignited

The Kremlin welcomes US President Trump's interest in extending the New START nuclear treaty with Russia. Russian President Putin aims to adhere to arms limits for a year, urging the US to follow. Talks may involve nuclear weapons by NATO members and China, as the treaty's future looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:39 IST
Hope for Peace: US-Russia Nuclear Treaty Dialogue Reignited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow extends a hopeful hand to Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in prolonging the New START nuclear treaty amid looming expiration worries. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced readiness to abide by the treaty's nuclear limits for another year, calling on the U.S. to do the same. Trump's positive response signals potential cooperation.

The treaty, originally signed in 2010, restricts both countries to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. Both sides halted inspections due to the pandemic, but time is of essence as the agreement's expiration poses risks. Arms control advocates warn of a possible escalatory arms race and increased nuclear tension.

Complex negotiations may also include other nuclear players. Putin stresses engaging Britain and France, NATO members, within a new framework. Despite U.S. pushes to include China—a notion Beijing resists citing smaller arsenals—Russia remains committed to exploring solutions. Talks occur against a backdrop of heightened Russia-West tensions due to conflicts like the one in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
2
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025