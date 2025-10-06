Political Tensions Amid Flood Crisis in North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a sharp rebuke against the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly failing to manage water discharge and dredging operations effectively. Her comments came in the wake of a severe flood and landslide crisis impacting North Bengal, resulting in at least 28 casualties.

Using social media platform X, Banerjee highlighted her longstanding appeal for an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, an initiative she argues could mitigate such disasters. The chief minister pointed out that inadequate dredging and unsystematic water release by DVC-controlled dams have aggravated the situation, leading to several tragic incidents.

Banerjee's criticisms extend to the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly unilateral water releases exacerbating floods in the southern state districts. While the DVC has refuted these allegations, the West Bengal government remains active in disaster response efforts, with key officials coordinating relief operations.

