Customs Crackdown: Exotic Wildlife and Contraband Busted at Mumbai Airport

The Customs department at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has made significant seizures of contraband, reportedly worth nearly Rs 4 crore.

Four passengers arriving from Bangkok and Colombo were detained following the confiscation of hydroponic weed, exotic wildlife, and drones in four separate cases, officials confirmed on Monday.

The most significant finds included 1.964 kg of hydroponic weed and numerous exotic animals, some dead, stashed in luggage, as well as drones worth Rs 32.19 lakh, intercepted from passengers' baggage.