Pope Leo's Historic Journey to the Middle East: A Mission for Peace and Unity

Pope Leo is embarking on a landmark trip to Turkey and Lebanon in late November, the Vatican announced. This visit marks the first international journey for the new American pope, who aims to address critical matters concerning Christians in the Middle East and advocate for regional peace.

During his stay in Turkey, Pope Leo will engage with Patriarch Bartholomew to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicaea Church council, reflecting a commitment to interfaith harmony. His subsequent trip to Lebanon includes addressing the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion.

The Pope's travels underscore a tradition of global outreach within the papacy, signaling his intent to spotlight interfaith dialogue and reconciliation. His itinerary includes discussions that aim to mend ties and bring hope to communities affected by political and social challenges.

