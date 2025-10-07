Left Menu

Pope Leo's Historic Journey to the Middle East: A Mission for Peace and Unity

Pope Leo, the first American leader of the Catholic Church, is set to visit Turkey and Lebanon in November. His journey aims to foster peace in the Middle East, engage with Christian communities, and commemorate key historical events while marking his first international trip since his election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:43 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo is embarking on a landmark trip to Turkey and Lebanon in late November, the Vatican announced. This visit marks the first international journey for the new American pope, who aims to address critical matters concerning Christians in the Middle East and advocate for regional peace.

During his stay in Turkey, Pope Leo will engage with Patriarch Bartholomew to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicaea Church council, reflecting a commitment to interfaith harmony. His subsequent trip to Lebanon includes addressing the repercussions of the Beirut port explosion.

The Pope's travels underscore a tradition of global outreach within the papacy, signaling his intent to spotlight interfaith dialogue and reconciliation. His itinerary includes discussions that aim to mend ties and bring hope to communities affected by political and social challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

