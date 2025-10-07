Left Menu

End of the Road for Notorious Nepali Gangster in Delhi

A notorious gangster, Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, wanted for a series of crimes including murder, was shot dead by police in Delhi. Jora led a Nepali gang known for infiltrating affluent Indian homes as domestic workers before drugging and robbing them. Police caught up with Jora following a tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:00 IST
End of the Road for Notorious Nepali Gangster in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gangster linked to multiple criminal activities was shot dead in Delhi, according to officials. Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, from Nepal, faced several charges, including the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chander Paul during a botched robbery in May 2024.

The police, after receiving intelligence about Jora, set up a trap and faced gunfire during the encounter near Astha Kunj Park. Officers neutralized Jora who was notoriously evasive, frequently slipping across the India-Nepal border to avoid capture.

Jora led a criminal network exploiting domestic worker placements in affluent homes. They would sedate homeowners before looting them. The operation led to his death and the recovery of firearms. Police linked Jora to multiple other crimes across major Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
2
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India
3
Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

 India
4
Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

Jaguar Land Rover Battles Cyber Attack Impact on Q2 Sales

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025