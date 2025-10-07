End of the Road for Notorious Nepali Gangster in Delhi

A notorious gangster linked to multiple criminal activities was shot dead in Delhi, according to officials. Bhim Mahabahadur Jora, from Nepal, faced several charges, including the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chander Paul during a botched robbery in May 2024.

The police, after receiving intelligence about Jora, set up a trap and faced gunfire during the encounter near Astha Kunj Park. Officers neutralized Jora who was notoriously evasive, frequently slipping across the India-Nepal border to avoid capture.

Jora led a criminal network exploiting domestic worker placements in affluent homes. They would sedate homeowners before looting them. The operation led to his death and the recovery of firearms. Police linked Jora to multiple other crimes across major Indian states.

