Major Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra District

A man was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district for possessing 2.5 kilograms of charas. Bharam Singh from Mandi district is charged under Sections 20 and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The arrest occurred near a night shelter in Jawali area, highlighting ongoing drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have apprehended a man with 2.5 kilograms of charas in his vehicle.

The suspect, Bharam Singh, hails from Mandi district and was stopped near the night shelter in Jawali. This location has become a point of concern for authorities, given the rise in drug-related activities.

Soon after his arrest, Singh was booked under pertinent sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, underscoring the strict legal measures in place to combat drug offenses in the region.

