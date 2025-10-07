Major Drug Bust in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra District

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have apprehended a man with 2.5 kilograms of charas in his vehicle.

The suspect, Bharam Singh, hails from Mandi district and was stopped near the night shelter in Jawali. This location has become a point of concern for authorities, given the rise in drug-related activities.

Soon after his arrest, Singh was booked under pertinent sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, underscoring the strict legal measures in place to combat drug offenses in the region.

