CCRH and MAHE Launch Biosafety & Outbreak Simulation Training 2025 in Manipal

In a major step toward strengthening India’s preparedness for public health emergencies, the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH, in collaboration with the Manipal Institute of Virology (MIV), a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has inaugurated a five-day residential workshop titled “Biosafety & Outbreak Simulation Training 2025.” The event is being held from October 6 to 10, 2025, at the MAHE campus in Manipal, Karnataka.

Building National Capacity for Health Emergencies

The specialized workshop is meticulously crafted to enhance the biosafety practices, outbreak response mechanisms, and laboratory preparedness of CCRH’s research scientists. By equipping participants with advanced biosafety protocols and outbreak simulation experience, the initiative aims to strengthen national resilience against infectious disease outbreaks and contribute to India’s broader public health objectives under the Ministry of AYUSH.

The training program received an overwhelming response from CCRH institutes across India. Scientists from 33 institutes and units representing 22 states and Union Territories expressed interest in participating. After a rigorous online screening and assessment conducted by the Manipal Institute of Virology, 30 highly qualified research scientists from 14 states/UTs were selected to attend the workshop.

Collaborative Efforts for Health System Resilience

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH, who served as the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony. In his address, Dr. Kaushik underscored the significance of inter-institutional collaboration between CCRH and MAHE, describing it as pivotal in building a resilient, evidence-based healthcare system capable of responding effectively to emerging infectious threats.

He further highlighted the potential role of Homoeopathy in supporting epidemic and pandemic management, especially in early intervention, prevention, and community-based care. “The collaboration between CCRH and MAHE represents an important step in developing scientific synergies that bridge traditional knowledge and modern virological expertise,” Dr. Kaushik noted.

Strengthening Research and Training through MoU

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CCRH and MAHE to promote long-term cooperation in the areas of research, education, and capacity building. The MoU was signed by Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH, and Dr. P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar of MAHE.

This agreement lays the foundation for joint research projects, advanced training programs, and knowledge exchange in biosafety and health sciences, fostering a multidisciplinary approach to combating health challenges.

Academic Leadership and Institutional Support

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sharath Kumar Rao K, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences at MAHE, applauded the initiative and emphasized MAHE’s commitment to supporting such capacity-building programs. He commended the focus on practical training through outbreak simulations, which prepare scientists for real-world public health emergencies.

In his words, “This partnership exemplifies how academic institutions and government research bodies can work together to ensure a healthier and safer India. MAHE is proud to support CCRH in advancing scientific excellence and biosafety competency.”

Training Coordination and Implementation

The workshop is coordinated by a team of experts and scientists from both CCRH and MIV, including Dr. Suhana P. Azis (Research Officer, Homoeopathy / Scientist-II, CCRH), Dr. Sreekanth Gopinathan Pillai (Associate Professor, MIV), Dr. Sudheesh N. (Assistant Professor, MIV), and Mr. Anup Jayaram (Lecturer, MIV).

Throughout the five-day program, participants will undergo hands-on training modules in outbreak simulation exercises, laboratory biosafety procedures, pathogen handling, and data-driven epidemic response. The sessions combine theoretical understanding with field-based practical demonstrations, preparing participants to take leadership roles in future health crises.

Pioneering Integration of Traditional and Modern Sciences

This initiative underscores the Ministry of AYUSH’s commitment to integrating traditional medicine research with cutting-edge scientific disciplines. By strengthening CCRH’s biosafety infrastructure and research capabilities, the workshop seeks to enable homoeopathy research institutes to contribute meaningfully to India’s epidemic preparedness network.

The Biosafety & Outbreak Simulation Training 2025 stands as a model of collaborative innovation—bringing together homoeopathy, virology, and public health sciences—to foster a holistic, proactive, and scientifically grounded response to the challenges of modern-day epidemics.