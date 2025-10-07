Illegal Immigrants Apprehended: Gender Identity Used for Begging
Authorities apprehended ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who underwent gender-affirming surgery to appear as women for begging. Arrests occurred in Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park. Verification confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality, leading to legal proceedings for deportation with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, police apprehended ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who underwent gender-affirming surgery to present themselves as women for the purpose of begging, a senior official stated on Tuesday.
The arrests took place during coordinated efforts across Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park, following intelligence about suspicious activities at Haiderpur Metro Station and New Subji Mandi areas. Law enforcement conducted comprehensive surveillance, resulting in the interception of eight individuals near Haiderpur and two near New Subji Mandi.
Initial inquiries cast doubt on their purported Indian citizenship, leading to verification through digital footprints. These investigations revealed their Bangladeshi origins and subsequent legal actions for deportation are underway in conjunction with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-London police arrest dozens at protest against ban on Palestine Action
Cross-Border Smuggling Ring Cracked: Amritsar Police Arrest Five
Madhya Pradesh Police arrests two cybercriminals from Jharkhand's Deoghar
Maldives police arrest 8 demonstrators during opposition party protest
Delhi police arrest man for using 'derogatory language' against Hindu Gods