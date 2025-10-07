Illegal Immigrants Apprehended: Gender Identity Used for Begging

In a significant operation, police apprehended ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who underwent gender-affirming surgery to present themselves as women for the purpose of begging, a senior official stated on Tuesday.

The arrests took place during coordinated efforts across Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park, following intelligence about suspicious activities at Haiderpur Metro Station and New Subji Mandi areas. Law enforcement conducted comprehensive surveillance, resulting in the interception of eight individuals near Haiderpur and two near New Subji Mandi.

Initial inquiries cast doubt on their purported Indian citizenship, leading to verification through digital footprints. These investigations revealed their Bangladeshi origins and subsequent legal actions for deportation are underway in conjunction with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

