THINQ 2025: Indian Navy Quiz Advances 166 Teams to Zonal Rounds Nationwide

The Indian Navy’s flagship national-level quiz competition, The Indian Navy Quiz – THINQ 2025, has successfully concluded its Elimination Rounds, setting the stage for an exciting next phase of competition. A total of 166 teams from across India have advanced to the Zonal Selections, which are scheduled to take place on October 13 and 14, 2025. The much-anticipated Semi-Finals and Grand Finale will be hosted at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, in early November 2025.

Inspiring Young Minds Across the Nation

Conducted under the aegis of the Headquarters Southern Naval Command (HQSNC), THINQ 2025 stands as one of the Indian Navy’s most significant outreach and educational initiatives. The quiz is designed to foster intellectual curiosity, general awareness, and maritime consciousness among India’s youth, while also promoting teamwork, discipline, and leadership.

The competition targets students of Classes 9 to 12, providing them with an opportunity to engage in rigorous mental challenges that test not only their academic knowledge but also their analytical and reasoning skills. Through THINQ, the Navy seeks to instill a sense of national pride and awareness of India’s maritime heritage—a crucial yet often overlooked aspect of the country’s identity.

Massive Participation and Enthusiasm

The journey of THINQ 2025 began with the Elimination Round–I (ER–I) on September 8, 2025, drawing enthusiastic participation from schools nationwide. Thousands of students from diverse educational backgrounds registered for the competition, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of this annual event.

Over the course of three weeks, multiple elimination rounds were held in a proctored online format, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to participants from all corners of India—from metropolitan cities to smaller towns and islands.

Following these intense rounds, 166 high-performing teams emerged as the zonal qualifiers, representing the best of India’s young intellectual talent. The Zonal Selections, to be conducted on October 13–14, 2025, will determine the top teams that will advance to the national stage of the competition.

Promoting Maritime Awareness and National Pride

Beyond being a test of intelligence, THINQ serves as a strategic outreach platform for the Indian Navy. By engaging directly with students, the initiative helps raise awareness about the Navy’s role in national security, maritime trade, and humanitarian assistance. It introduces young participants to India’s maritime legacy and encourages them to view the oceans not just as boundaries, but as frontiers of opportunity and strength.

The quiz includes questions spanning a wide range of topics such as maritime history, naval operations, current affairs, science and technology, geography, and global issues, ensuring a holistic test of intellect and awareness.

Through initiatives like THINQ, the Navy continues to emphasize its broader mission of connecting with the country’s youth—the torchbearers of India’s future leadership and innovation.

Building Momentum Toward the Grand Finale

The Semi-Finals and Grand Finale of THINQ 2025 will be held at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, the premier training institution of the Indian Navy. The academy, known for shaping the nation’s future naval officers, provides a fitting backdrop for this celebration of intellect and excellence.

The Grand Finale will bring together the top-performing teams from each zone, who will battle for the title of THINQ 2025 Champions. The final rounds are expected to feature interactive quiz formats, live audience participation, and special appearances by senior naval officers, providing participants a unique opportunity to experience the spirit and values of the Indian Navy firsthand.

THINQ: A Platform of Leadership, Knowledge, and National Spirit

Since its inception, THINQ has become more than just a quiz—it is a movement to nurture informed, confident, and responsible citizens. It reflects the Navy’s continued efforts to strengthen the link between the Armed Forces and the civil society, particularly the student community.

By promoting intellectual engagement and curiosity, the Indian Navy aims to inspire future innovators, scientists, strategists, and leaders, reinforcing the message that knowledge, discipline, and teamwork form the foundation of national progress.

As the competition advances to the next stage, excitement builds nationwide, with students, educators, and families eagerly following the progress of the 166 qualified teams. The upcoming Zonal Rounds will determine which schools move one step closer to national glory, and the INA Grand Finale promises to be a celebration of intellect, patriotism, and youthful energy.