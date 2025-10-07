President Droupadi Murmu Urges Strategic Unity and Technological Modernisation in Armed Forces

In a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to peace, preparedness, and global cooperation, President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed the faculty and course members of the 65th National Defence College (NDC) Course at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 7, 2025. The President’s remarks highlighted India’s evolving national security priorities, the imperative of jointness among the Armed Forces, and the country’s growing emphasis on technology-driven defence transformation.

National Security Anchored in Universal Values

In her address, President Murmu underlined that national interests and objectives form the cornerstone of India’s security framework, but they remain deeply rooted in the nation’s moral and cultural ethos.

“Universal values are at the core of our national interests. The Indian tradition has always looked at the entire humanity as one family. Universal brotherhood and peace have been our articles of faith,” the President said.

She reminded the gathering that while India stands firmly for peace and coexistence, it also remains vigilant and prepared to defend itself and humanity against forces of destruction and terror. This balanced approach — compassion coupled with strength — continues to shape India’s strategic culture.

Jointness and Strategic Foresight in Operation Sindoor

Commending the Armed Forces for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor, President Murmu said the operation showcased the effectiveness of joint planning, inter-service coordination, and strategic foresight.

The calibrated tri-service response, she said, resulted in effective synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, leading to the successful dismantling of terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside hostile territories.

The President noted that the lessons from Operation Sindoor will guide India’s future defence operations and reinforce the importance of jointness and interoperability across all branches of the military.

Reforms to Strengthen Jointness and Integration

Reflecting on the structural reforms initiated in India’s defence establishment, President Murmu highlighted the creation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as its Secretary as a historic step towards institutionalising jointness.

She noted that the government is moving ahead with plans to establish Integrated Theatre Commands and Integrated Battle Groups, ensuring faster decision-making, optimal resource utilisation, and seamless coordination in complex, multi-domain environments.

These reforms, she added, signify India’s determination to build a future-ready force that can respond dynamically to evolving security challenges, both conventional and asymmetric.

Adapting to a Changing Geopolitical Landscape

President Murmu acknowledged that the global security environment is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by technological disruptions, shifting alliances, and the blurring of traditional war domains.

“The changing geopolitical environment and security contexts call for dynamic responses,” she said, emphasizing that India’s Armed Forces are being transformed into a technologically advanced, combat-ready, and multi-domain integrated force.

This modernization drive includes investments in artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, space capabilities, quantum technologies, and unmanned systems, aimed at securing India’s interests across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

National Defence College: A Hub of Strategic Learning

The President lauded the National Defence College (NDC) for its contribution to nurturing strategic thinkers and defence leaders who understand the interplay between security, diplomacy, and governance.

The NDC, established in 1960, remains India’s premier institution for higher defence management, training senior military officers and civil servants in national security and strategy. Over the years, it has gained global recognition, attracting participants from dozens of friendly foreign nations, fostering cross-national understanding and security cooperation.

“The NDC’s international programme has become a benchmark in strategic education,” President Murmu noted. “It has succeeded in fostering better understanding, mutual cooperation, and linkages in national, regional, and international security.”

She expressed confidence that the 65th NDC Course would further advance collaboration among global defence professionals, strengthening India’s role as a leader in peacekeeping, regional stability, and international security discourse.

A Vision for a Secure and Peaceful Future

President Murmu’s address encapsulated India’s dual commitment to peace and preparedness—a philosophy deeply embedded in the nation’s civilizational ethos. She reaffirmed that India seeks peace not from weakness but from strength, and its armed forces embody this balance by combining moral conviction with military competence.

Her remarks served as both an inspiration and a call to action for the course members — senior officers from India and abroad — to adopt a strategic, cooperative, and technologically agile approach to emerging global threats.

As India advances toward becoming a technologically empowered, self-reliant defence power, the President’s message resonated as a reminder that true national security lies not only in the might of weapons but also in the strength of values and unity of purpose.