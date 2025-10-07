eThekwini Launches Public Transport Information Centre to Revolutionise Commuter Experience

The eThekwini Municipality has taken a major step towards transforming public mobility and improving commuter convenience with the launch of its new Public Transport Information Centre, located within the Traffic Management Centre in Durban’s bustling Central Business District.

The launch, which coincides with Transport Month, signals a new era in how Durban residents will access and interact with information about the city’s public transport systems — from buses and taxis to rail services.

A People-Centred Approach to Urban Mobility

Speaking at the official opening on Monday, Mayor Cyril Xaba described the new centre as a symbol of the city’s commitment to putting people first in its transport planning and management.

“Public transport is not only about buses, taxis, and trains,” said Xaba. “At its heart, it is about people — connecting them to work, schools, healthcare, family, and recreation. Reliable information is a necessity, and this centre will ensure that commuters are informed, empowered, and able to travel with confidence.”

The mayor underscored that the facility is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and dignity in public commuting — essential elements of a modern, inclusive transport system.

Real-Time Information for Commuters

The Public Transport Information Centre will serve as a one-stop hub for all transport-related inquiries. It will provide real-time updates on bus schedules, service interruptions, and road incidents affecting travel routes across the city.

Through integrated data-sharing systems, the centre combines information from Metro Police, public transport operators, and the Traffic Management Centre to deliver accurate and timely updates to the public.

“By integrating data from the Metro Police, bus operators, and the Transport Management Centre, our system can deliver reliable information that commuters can trust,” explained Xaba. “This is about ensuring that people know what’s happening before they start their journeys — saving time, money, and frustration.”

Supporting the MUVO Cashless Payment System

Beyond providing travel updates, the new centre will also handle queries related to the city’s MUVO cashless payment system, an innovative initiative that allows commuters to pay for public transport electronically.

Commuters can reach the Information Centre through user-friendly communication channels, including a toll-free number (087 121 9446) and a dedicated email address (Info@godurban.co.za).

Officials say this service will make public transport information more accessible to all residents, particularly those in low-income communities who depend heavily on public transport for daily mobility.

Collaboration Across the Transport Ecosystem

The success of the Public Transport Information Centre lies in its collaborative foundation. The initiative brings together multiple stakeholders from Durban’s transport ecosystem — including Metro Police, who provide incident data; bus and taxi operators, who share schedule and route information; and the Traffic Management Centre, which contributes real-time monitoring and surveillance support.

This cross-sectoral approach ensures that the information shared with the public is accurate, consistent, and up-to-date, strengthening public trust in the city’s transport network.

According to the municipality, this model represents a shift towards data-driven urban mobility management, where digital tools and integrated systems enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Driving Innovation During Transport Month

The launch forms part of the city’s Transport Month activities, which celebrate innovation, sustainability, and partnership within the sector.

Mayor Xaba highlighted that the initiative aligns with eThekwini’s long-term transport strategy, which envisions a modern, inclusive, and interconnected mobility system under the GO!Durban programme — the city’s flagship integrated rapid public transport network.

“During Transport Month, we celebrate the innovation and partnerships shaping the future of transport in our city,” said Xaba. “The Information Centre is an example of how technology and collaboration can directly benefit residents and make public transport more attractive, efficient, and reliable.”

Building a Smart and Sustainable Durban

The Public Transport Information Centre also supports eThekwini’s broader vision of becoming a smart, connected, and sustainable city. By providing commuters with real-time data, the municipality hopes to encourage greater public transport usage, reduce traffic congestion, and lower the city’s carbon footprint.

Experts in urban planning have praised the initiative as a forward-thinking step in bridging the gap between technology and social inclusion — ensuring that information accessibility translates into tangible improvements in urban mobility.

The centre’s launch thus represents more than just a new service point; it marks a strategic milestone in Durban’s ongoing transformation into a city where public transport is efficient, inclusive, and people-centred.

For more information, commuters can contact the Public Transport Information Centre on toll-free number: 087 121 9446, or email Info@godurban.co.za.