Shoe Thrown, Trust Shaken: Attack on India's CJI Ignites Outcry

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra voiced strong condemnation on Tuesday following an unprecedented attack on the Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The assault, which took place during a court session, saw a 71-year-old lawyer attempt to throw a shoe at the CJI, an act thwarted by vigilant security personnel.

In an online statement, Keisham denounced the incident as a stark indicator of the law and order breakdown under the ruling government. 'This attack, occurring within the judiciary's own walls, exposes the severe governance crisis and increasing intolerance gripping the nation,' he declared.

Keisham called for a comprehensive investigation and swift punitive measures against those culpable. Affirming the Congress party's unwavering support for the judiciary and constitutional principles, he stressed that any affront to the judiciary strikes at the nation's democratic heart.

(With inputs from agencies.)