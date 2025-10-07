WTO's Lowered Trade Forecast Reflects Global Uncertainty
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has revised its 2026 global merchandise trade growth forecast from 1.8% to 0.5%, citing delayed impacts of tariffs under U.S. President Donald Trump. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the resilience of the global trading system, despite continuing uncertainties and tariff effects.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has significantly reduced its 2026 forecast for global merchandise trade growth to 0.5%, down from an earlier projection of 1.8% in August. This change underscores the anticipated delayed effects of tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, reflecting a more challenging trade environment.
Expressing concerns about next year's trade scenario, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the resilience of the world trading system, which continues to rely on the stability provided by a rules-based multilateral framework amidst lingering trade disputes.
The WTO, however, adjusted its 2025 trade growth outlook upwards to 2.4% due to preemptive import behaviors in the U.S. and increased trade of AI-related goods. Tariffs levied by Trump have unsettled financial markets, prompting global trade partners and the EU to negotiate better agreements, with trade growth expected to decelerate to 0.5% by 2026.
