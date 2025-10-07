Left Menu

Indian Aviation Minister Refutes Crash Investigation Manipulation Allegations

India's civil aviation minister rejected claims of manipulation in the probe of an Air India Dreamliner crash in June, following the captain's father's allegations. Amid controversy, officials maintain the investigation's integrity, while further calls for an independent inquiry into the crash intensify.

On Tuesday, India's civil aviation minister firmly refuted any allegations of manipulation in the investigation into the June crash of an Air India Dreamliner. This statement came in response to complaints from Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of the flight's late captain, who criticized the probe's integrity.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, 91, had previously communicated with a pilots' union, expressing concerns about how investigators handled the situation and claiming selective information was released. In a televised interview, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured the public of a thorough and rule-abiding investigation process.

The fatal accident of Air India flight 171 raised questions after a report revealed the fuel engine switches flipped at takeoff. While some evidence suggested Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's involvement, further investigations are being requested, with India's Supreme Court calling for a government response to a plea for an independent probe.

