Left Menu

Amidst Crisis: Security Concerns and Rescue Efforts in North Bengal

Union minister Kiran Rijiju condemned attacks on BJP officials in North Bengal amid disaster relief efforts. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incidents, with potential action under the Privilege Motion. The BJP is providing support and compensation to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:42 IST
Amidst Crisis: Security Concerns and Rescue Efforts in North Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Kiran Rijiju emphasized the need for citizen security following attacks on BJP representatives in North Bengal. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formally requested the West Bengal government for a report on these incidents, warning that delay may trigger a Privilege Motion. The attacks occurred amid the ongoing disaster relief efforts in the region.

Rijiju, alongside the state's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and MP Raju Bista, assessed damages caused by severe floods and landslides that resulted in at least 32 fatalities. During the visit, BJP's Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted in Jalpaiguri, and suspicions are raised about terror outfit involvement.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah monitor the situation, discussions involved strengthening cooperation between rescue agencies like SSB and NDRF. Adhikari announced that the BJP will compensate affected families and that protests will intensify, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

Supreme Court Roundup: Key Rulings and Directives from a Busy Tuesday

 India
2
Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

Justice Delivered: Ghazipur Court Awards Death Penalty

 India
3
Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

 India
4
British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Network

British Police Crack Down on Cross-Continental Mobile Phone Smuggling Networ...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025