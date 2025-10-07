Amidst Crisis: Security Concerns and Rescue Efforts in North Bengal
Union minister Kiran Rijiju condemned attacks on BJP officials in North Bengal amid disaster relief efforts. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incidents, with potential action under the Privilege Motion. The BJP is providing support and compensation to affected families.
Union minister Kiran Rijiju emphasized the need for citizen security following attacks on BJP representatives in North Bengal. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formally requested the West Bengal government for a report on these incidents, warning that delay may trigger a Privilege Motion. The attacks occurred amid the ongoing disaster relief efforts in the region.
Rijiju, alongside the state's Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari and MP Raju Bista, assessed damages caused by severe floods and landslides that resulted in at least 32 fatalities. During the visit, BJP's Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted in Jalpaiguri, and suspicions are raised about terror outfit involvement.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah monitor the situation, discussions involved strengthening cooperation between rescue agencies like SSB and NDRF. Adhikari announced that the BJP will compensate affected families and that protests will intensify, demanding the arrest of the culprits.
