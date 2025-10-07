British Sikh Group Challenges Islamophobia Definition Over Discrimination Fears

The Network of Sikh Organisations (NSO), a prominent British Sikh organisation, is gearing up to challenge the UK government legally over concerns that a proposed definition of Islamophobia might discriminate against other communities. The NSO warns that establishing an official Islamophobia definition could infringe upon the rights of Sikhs and other religious groups to express their beliefs freely.

The group has taken the preliminary step of issuing a pre-action letter addressed to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. This action is in anticipation of a judicial review regarding the decision-making process behind adopting the working group's recommendations on Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, formed to draft a definition of such hatred.

The NSO's director, Lord Indarjit Singh, points out that the definition might have discriminatory consequences per Article 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Meanwhile, government sources indicate a potential shift in stance to prioritise free speech. The debate continues to stir as British Hindu groups join Sikh leaders in expressing unease over the perceived exclusionary focus on Islamophobia.

(With inputs from agencies.)