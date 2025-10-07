Left Menu

Maharashtra Gov's Major Admin Shifts: New Faces at Helm

The Maharashtra government announced significant administrative appointments, assigning Jalaj Sharma as the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Commissioner and Ayush Prasad as Nashik's District Collector. Other key transfers include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh to Kumbh Mela Commissioner and M Devendra Singh to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board's member secretary.

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Maharashtra government has named Jalaj Sharma as the new Commissioner for the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Meanwhile, Ayush Prasad is set to take over as the new District Collector of Nashik.

This reshuffle is part of a broader realignment involving seven officers, underscoring the state's bid to bolster leadership across key areas. Notably, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh has been appointed the Commissioner for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, highlighting the importance of the event in the pilgrim city.

The government has also appointed M Devendra Singh to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as its member secretary, emphasizing the state's focus on environmental oversight. Adding to the movement, Rohan Ghuge and Manoj Jindal will assume district collector roles in Jalgaon and Ratnagiri respectively, while Sanjay Kolte takes the helm as the state Sugar Commissioner in Pune.

