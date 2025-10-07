Global Cybercrime Crackdown: CBI's Role in Operation HAECHI-VI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended eight cybercriminals in India during a focused crackdown, part of Interpol's extensive Operation HAECHI-VI. Conducted between May and August, this global operation involved 40 countries, targeting seven sophisticated cybercrime types, including voice phishing, romance scams, and money laundering associated with illegal gambling.

The CBI, India's national crime bureau, played a pivotal role in these international efforts, collaborating with organizations such as the FBI and German authorities. They exposed digital crime bases and apprehended individuals exploiting minors and foreign nationals through elaborate scams.

Operation HAECHI-VI led to the recovery of over USD 66,000 and the freezing of 68,000 bank accounts worldwide. The success underscores the power of international cooperation against tech-facilitated crimes, with the CBI committed to ongoing collaboration to dismantle cybercrime syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)