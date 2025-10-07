Left Menu

Global Cybercrime Crackdown: CBI's Role in Operation HAECHI-VI

The CBI arrested eight cybercriminals in India as part of Interpol's Operation HAECHI-VI, targeting global cybercrime. The operation included 40 countries, rooting out crimes such as voice phishing, online sextortion, and investment fraud. The CBI coordinated with international agencies, resulting in significant asset recovery and crime ring dismantling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended eight cybercriminals in India during a focused crackdown, part of Interpol's extensive Operation HAECHI-VI. Conducted between May and August, this global operation involved 40 countries, targeting seven sophisticated cybercrime types, including voice phishing, romance scams, and money laundering associated with illegal gambling.

The CBI, India's national crime bureau, played a pivotal role in these international efforts, collaborating with organizations such as the FBI and German authorities. They exposed digital crime bases and apprehended individuals exploiting minors and foreign nationals through elaborate scams.

Operation HAECHI-VI led to the recovery of over USD 66,000 and the freezing of 68,000 bank accounts worldwide. The success underscores the power of international cooperation against tech-facilitated crimes, with the CBI committed to ongoing collaboration to dismantle cybercrime syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

