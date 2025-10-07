Left Menu

Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

Three devotees from Pune were assaulted near Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, after a confrontation with another group. One victim sustained a serious head injury. Police arrested two suspects linked to the incident triggered by a minor collision between a motorbike and the devotees.

Updated: 07-10-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Three devotees from Pune became victims of an assault following a heated exchange near the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Solapur district, on Tuesday morning. The altercation began after a motorbike brushed against a group member and escalated when tempers flared at a nearby tea stall.

During the confrontation, one of the devotees suffered a serious head injury after being struck with a paver block. The police quickly intervened and detained two suspects linked to the attack. The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the motorbike rider, initially involved, was part of the suspect group. An investigation is ongoing as police work to piece together the events leading to the violent episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

