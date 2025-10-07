Left Menu

Demystifying the IT Act: A Workshop on Responsible Digital Governance

The IT Ministry held a workshop to illuminate key provisions of the IT Act, focusing on Sections 69A and 79(3)(b), which govern content blocking and intermediary obligations. The event aimed for consensus on standardized judicial documents to ensure responsible digital governance and involved multiple government departments and experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The IT Ministry organized a pivotal workshop on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing comprehension of the IT Act's fundamental provisions. The focus was to ensure the act is efficiently applied for responsible digital governance. According to a release, the event sought clarity on content management strategies.

During the workshop themed 'Management of Information on Intermediary Platforms,' IT Secretary S Krishnan expounded on the specific roles of Sections 69A and 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. Section 69A empowers the government to block online content threatening national security or public order, whereas Section 79 holds intermediaries accountable for compliance, under judicial oversight.

Krishnan underlined the necessity for different procedures under each section to avoid legal pitfalls, urging the government to exercise its powers judiciously. The workshop, which included experts from various government sectors, aimed to standardize notice formats to assure clarity and effectiveness in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

