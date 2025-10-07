Ladakh Lt Governor Champions Peace and Development

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has vowed to address the region's concerns through ongoing engagement and cooperation, highlighting efforts towards peace and participatory development.

In a high-level review meeting, Gupta commended the administration and security forces for their roles in maintaining harmony and appealed for unity across Ladakh. He envisions a prosperous, self-reliant future for the region.

The Governor stressed responsive governance and public cooperation as vital to restoring normalcy, urging officials to actively engage with communities to resolve issues. His administration remains dedicated to enhancing Ladakh's development and welfare while cautiously easing restrictions post-violence.