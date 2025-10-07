Ladakh Lt Governor Champions Peace and Development
Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta addresses Ladakh's concerns through engagement, praises peaceful cooperation efforts, and aims for region's sustainable growth. Gupta assesses ongoing security and development strategies to transform Ladakh into a self-reliant union territory, emphasizing responsive governance and community engagement.
- Country:
- India
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has vowed to address the region's concerns through ongoing engagement and cooperation, highlighting efforts towards peace and participatory development.
In a high-level review meeting, Gupta commended the administration and security forces for their roles in maintaining harmony and appealed for unity across Ladakh. He envisions a prosperous, self-reliant future for the region.
The Governor stressed responsive governance and public cooperation as vital to restoring normalcy, urging officials to actively engage with communities to resolve issues. His administration remains dedicated to enhancing Ladakh's development and welfare while cautiously easing restrictions post-violence.
