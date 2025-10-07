Left Menu

Ladakh Lt Governor Champions Peace and Development

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta addresses Ladakh's concerns through engagement, praises peaceful cooperation efforts, and aims for region's sustainable growth. Gupta assesses ongoing security and development strategies to transform Ladakh into a self-reliant union territory, emphasizing responsive governance and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:20 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor Champions Peace and Development
Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has vowed to address the region's concerns through ongoing engagement and cooperation, highlighting efforts towards peace and participatory development.

In a high-level review meeting, Gupta commended the administration and security forces for their roles in maintaining harmony and appealed for unity across Ladakh. He envisions a prosperous, self-reliant future for the region.

The Governor stressed responsive governance and public cooperation as vital to restoring normalcy, urging officials to actively engage with communities to resolve issues. His administration remains dedicated to enhancing Ladakh's development and welfare while cautiously easing restrictions post-violence.

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025