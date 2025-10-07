Left Menu

Union Ministers' Visit: Aiding Punjab's Recovery from Devastating Floods

Union ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and V Somanna visited Punjab to assess and support flood relief efforts. Touring affected districts, they reviewed damage, promised compensation to affected families, and distributed aid. Both ministers assured citizens of continued governmental support. Punjab experienced severe flooding due to heavy rains and swollen rivers.

In a concerted effort to assist flood-ravaged Punjab, Union ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and V Somanna embarked on separate visits to the state, focusing on relief and rehabilitation. Naik's expedition led him to Kapurthala, where he held crucial talks with district officials to assess ongoing recovery efforts.

During his comprehensive tour, Naik surveyed flood damage to homes and agricultural land, directed prompt compensation for the affected, and distributed essential ration kits. His journey also included a visit to Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib and several inundated villages, where he engaged with distressed locals and emphasized the Centre's unwavering support.

Simultaneously, V Somanna explored Amritsar's devastated locales, assuring residents of robust Central aid. Together, their visits underscore the government's commitment to restoring normalcy as Punjab contends with its most severe floods in recent memory, triggered by heavy rains and river overflows.

