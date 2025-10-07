Gunfire in Rajouri: Search Operations Intensify After Terrorist Encounter
A skirmish erupted between terrorists and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint search operation is ongoing, with no reported casualties. Security forces are also active in Udhampur's Basantgarh region following reports of suspected terrorist movement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter erupted on Tuesday evening between terrorists and a police unit in the remote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police officer.
Bhim Sen Tuti, the Inspector General of Police for Jammu, confirmed that a joint search operation was launched in the Beeranthub sector of Kandi after hostilities broke out.
Authorities reported an exchange of fire involving the Special Operations Group (SOG) team. Security forces from the Police, Army, and CRPF have secured the area, though no casualties have been reported. Operations also began in Udhampur as residents noted suspicious activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement