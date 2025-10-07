Left Menu

Gunfire in Rajouri: Search Operations Intensify After Terrorist Encounter

A skirmish erupted between terrorists and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A joint search operation is ongoing, with no reported casualties. Security forces are also active in Udhampur's Basantgarh region following reports of suspected terrorist movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:43 IST
Gunfire in Rajouri: Search Operations Intensify After Terrorist Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter erupted on Tuesday evening between terrorists and a police unit in the remote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police officer.

Bhim Sen Tuti, the Inspector General of Police for Jammu, confirmed that a joint search operation was launched in the Beeranthub sector of Kandi after hostilities broke out.

Authorities reported an exchange of fire involving the Special Operations Group (SOG) team. Security forces from the Police, Army, and CRPF have secured the area, though no casualties have been reported. Operations also began in Udhampur as residents noted suspicious activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
2
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India
4
Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

Saluting the Guardians of Indian Skies: Air Force Day Celebration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025