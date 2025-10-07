Gunfire in Rajouri: Search Operations Intensify After Terrorist Encounter

An encounter erupted on Tuesday evening between terrorists and a police unit in the remote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior police officer.

Bhim Sen Tuti, the Inspector General of Police for Jammu, confirmed that a joint search operation was launched in the Beeranthub sector of Kandi after hostilities broke out.

Authorities reported an exchange of fire involving the Special Operations Group (SOG) team. Security forces from the Police, Army, and CRPF have secured the area, though no casualties have been reported. Operations also began in Udhampur as residents noted suspicious activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)