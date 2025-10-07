Trump's Nobel Ambitions: A Peace Prize Tied to Taiwan Tensions

In a bid to secure a Nobel Peace Prize, President Donald Trump is being urged by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to abandon military aggression against Taiwan. This move is seen as a pivotal step in maintaining regional peace and stability.

With Trump expected to meet Xi soon, there is growing apprehension that the former might offer concessions, prioritizing a significant trade deal over Taiwan's defense. Lai highlights this concern and asserts that Taiwan's strategic relevance extends beyond regional boundaries, potentially impacting U.S. interests.

Amid escalating Chinese military activities near Taiwan, Lai pledges to bolster Taiwan's defense spending, addressing U.S. concerns and showcasing resolve against potential invasions. The U.S. State Department emphasizes its unchanged stance on Taiwan amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)