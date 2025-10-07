Nursing Officer Nabbed in Jail Drug Trafficking Scandal

A nursing officer stationed at Jaipur Central Jail has been arrested for allegedly distributing narcotic medicines to inmates, according to police statements on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Rajkumar, was captured alongside inmate Gograj Garhwal, incarcerated for a POCSO case. The plot unraveled when Bhankrota police detained three men—Abhiraj Singh, Sampat Singh, and Ankush Agrawal—on September 24. They were found with a substantial consignment of over 37,000 psychotropic capsules, spread across 86 packets.

Following these arrests, the probe was handed to Bindayaka police station whose special team uncovered frequent communications between Ankush Agrawal and inmate Gograj Garhwal. Subsequently, Gograj was detained on a production warrant and confessed that nursing officer Rajkumar was his inside supplier. Despite initially absconding, Rajkumar was eventually apprehended in his home village in Kaman, Churu district. Authorities continue to investigate the operation.

