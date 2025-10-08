Greta Thunberg Alleges Torture: Unveiling Detention Ordeals

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has accused the Israeli authorities of torturing her and fellow detained members of the Gaza flotilla. During a Stockholm press conference, Thunberg described the experience as abduction and torture but refrained from divulging details to avoid sensational headlines.

She mentioned a lack of clean water and crucial medication for others. Despite Thunberg's allegations, Israel's government has consistently refuted claims of mistreatment of detainees, emphasizing their rights were upheld and basic needs met.

The flotilla sought to bring aid to Gaza and highlight its humanitarian plight, which Israel dismissed as a propaganda exercise. The Swedish government faced criticism for perceived diplomatic inaction, but maintained it had offered consular support.

