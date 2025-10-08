Global Protests Amplify Over Gaza Crisis Amid Israeli War Commemoration
Global protests erupted against Israel's assault on Gaza, coinciding with events marking the second anniversary of a pivotal Hamas attack. From New York to London, demonstrations criticized the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while political leaders urged restraint to avoid glorifying violence. The protests reflect a shift in global sentiment.
Amid a global surge in protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza, demonstrators emphasized the mounting humanitarian crisis in the region as they coincided with remembrance events for Israeli victims of a key Hamas attack.
These demonstrations, spanning cities like New York, London, and Sydney, illuminated a shift in worldwide sentiment, where initial sympathy for Israel has given way to widespread condemnation of its military operations in Gaza.
Despite heightened tensions, world leaders and local authorities urged protesters to refrain from endorsing violence, further complicating international diplomatic efforts, including indirect negotiations in Egypt to halt the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
- protests
- global crisis
- humanitarian
- victims
- anniversary
- war
- political sentiment
ALSO READ
Empathy Through Screens: Vijay's Virtual Outreach to Karur Tragedy Victims
At Old Trafford, fans and teams pay tribute to Manchester synagogue attack victims
Karur stampede: NCSC chief meets SC victims’ families, recommends govt jobs for kin
UNICEF: “Nowhere Is Safe for Gaza’s Children” as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
MP CM Yadav meets victims' families of Khandwa tractor-trolley incident during Durga idol immersion, announces relief