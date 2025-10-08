Global Protests Amplify Over Gaza Crisis Amid Israeli War Commemoration

Amid a global surge in protests against Israel's military actions in Gaza, demonstrators emphasized the mounting humanitarian crisis in the region as they coincided with remembrance events for Israeli victims of a key Hamas attack.

These demonstrations, spanning cities like New York, London, and Sydney, illuminated a shift in worldwide sentiment, where initial sympathy for Israel has given way to widespread condemnation of its military operations in Gaza.

Despite heightened tensions, world leaders and local authorities urged protesters to refrain from endorsing violence, further complicating international diplomatic efforts, including indirect negotiations in Egypt to halt the ongoing conflict.

