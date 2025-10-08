Left Menu

Albanese and Wong Address Optus Outage Amid Strengthened Bilateral Ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed the tragic Optus emergency call outage with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The outage resulted in four deaths and increased scrutiny on Optus. The meeting also led to an agreement to strengthen defense and economic cooperation between Australia and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 07:22 IST
Albanese and Wong Address Optus Outage Amid Strengthened Bilateral Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the deadly Singtel-owned Optus emergency call outage during a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in Canberra. The recent outages of Australia's '000' emergency number have drawn intense scrutiny to Optus, the second-largest telecom operator in the country.

Albanese expressed his gratitude to Wong for his condolences to the affected families and support for rigorous follow-up measures. Wong, acknowledging the public's outrage, assured complete cooperation with Australian regulations and the ongoing inquiry. Calls for Optus CEO Stephen Rue's resignation and a revocation of Optus's operating license have surfaced amid public discontent.

In addition to the outage issue, the meeting resulted in an agreement to deepen defense ties between Australia and Singapore. This will include reciprocal access to military facilities and a commitment to broaden cooperation in trade and investment to bolster both economies, according to a joint statement from the leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025