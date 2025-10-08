Albanese and Wong Address Optus Outage Amid Strengthened Bilateral Ties
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discussed the tragic Optus emergency call outage with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The outage resulted in four deaths and increased scrutiny on Optus. The meeting also led to an agreement to strengthen defense and economic cooperation between Australia and Singapore.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the deadly Singtel-owned Optus emergency call outage during a bilateral meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in Canberra. The recent outages of Australia's '000' emergency number have drawn intense scrutiny to Optus, the second-largest telecom operator in the country.
Albanese expressed his gratitude to Wong for his condolences to the affected families and support for rigorous follow-up measures. Wong, acknowledging the public's outrage, assured complete cooperation with Australian regulations and the ongoing inquiry. Calls for Optus CEO Stephen Rue's resignation and a revocation of Optus's operating license have surfaced amid public discontent.
In addition to the outage issue, the meeting resulted in an agreement to deepen defense ties between Australia and Singapore. This will include reciprocal access to military facilities and a commitment to broaden cooperation in trade and investment to bolster both economies, according to a joint statement from the leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outage Sparks Diplomatic Discussions Between Australia and Singapore
George Russell Triumphs at Singapore Grand Prix
McLaren Triumphs at Singapore GP as Russell Dominates
Russell Shines in Singapore as McLaren Secures Constructors' Title
George Russell Clinches Thrilling Singapore Grand Prix Under Lights