Royal Conservation Crisis: Prince Harry's Charity Ousted from Chad

Prince Harry's conservation charity, African Parks, has been removed from its projects in Chad by the government, citing issues such as poaching and lack of investment. This follows earlier controversy involving another of Harry's charities. African Parks is in talks to resolve the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:56 IST
Prince Harry faces a new royal setback as African Parks, a conservation charity he supports, has been expelled from its operations in Chad. The Chadian government's decision was based on accusations of poaching resurgence, investment shortages, and contract violations.

Environment Minister Hassan Bakhit Djamous criticized African Parks for the 'severe lack of investment' and the 'failure to respect key clauses,' leading to the charity's removal. African Parks manages wildlife projects across 12 countries, including Angola and Zambia, and is engaging in dialogue with Chad's ministry.

This development follows a tumultuous period for Prince Harry, whose charity Sentebale drew criticism earlier this year. Despite controversies, including bullying allegations, the UK charity regulator found no wrongdoing. Prince Harry, residing in California, quit the royal family in 2020.

