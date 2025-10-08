Left Menu

Nigerian National Arrested with Methadone in Maharashtra

A 54-year-old Nigerian, Yakub Gaffar Olasunkami, was arrested in Maharashtra for possessing 57 gm of Methadone worth Rs 11.4 lakh. The police are probing the drug's source and its intended recipients. The arrest happened in Palghar district, following suspicions raised near Global City in Virar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:26 IST
Nigerian National Arrested with Methadone in Maharashtra
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have detained a Nigerian national after seizing 57 grams of Methadone, valued at Rs 11.4 lakh. The arrest underscores ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Yakub Gaffar Olasunkami, 54, was apprehended near Global City in Virar after acting suspiciously, leading Anti-Narcotics Cell personnel to investigate. During the search, they discovered the specifically hidden drugs.

Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal confirmed that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities continue to trace the drug supply network and identify intended recipients to curb illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

 India
4
Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025