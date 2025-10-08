Nigerian National Arrested with Methadone in Maharashtra

In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have detained a Nigerian national after seizing 57 grams of Methadone, valued at Rs 11.4 lakh. The arrest underscores ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Yakub Gaffar Olasunkami, 54, was apprehended near Global City in Virar after acting suspiciously, leading Anti-Narcotics Cell personnel to investigate. During the search, they discovered the specifically hidden drugs.

Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal confirmed that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities continue to trace the drug supply network and identify intended recipients to curb illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)