Left Menu

Uproar in Kerala Assembly: Sabarimala Gold-Plating Controversy Intensifies

The Kerala Assembly erupted on Wednesday over the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. Opposition UDF members protested, demanding Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's resignation. A scuffle with House guards ensued, leading to a boycott. The High Court ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in gold weight reduction on temple idols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:46 IST
Uproar in Kerala Assembly: Sabarimala Gold-Plating Controversy Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Assembly transformed into a battleground on Wednesday as members of the opposition UDF clashed with watch-and-ward personnel amid protests demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. The discord stems from the Sabarimala gold-plating scandal, which has intensified tensions in the political landscape.

Amid the chaos, Speaker A N Shamseer curtailed the question hour while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of exacerbating tensions. Satheesan condemned the deployment of House guards, claiming the ruling party was intentionally provoking opposition members.

The Kerala High Court has intervened by ordering an SIT to probe the suspected discrepancies related to the gold weight of the Sabarimala temple idols. The controversy includes unreported gold weight reductions of around 4.5 kg, amid allegations of political maneuvering behind these calls for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

Delhi's Air Quality Forecast System Needs Urgent Upgrade

 India
2
Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Stand Against Israel's Gaza Actions

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

Kerala Assembly Drama: Chief Minister Accused of Body Shaming Opposition MLA

 India
4
Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025