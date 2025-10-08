Uproar in Kerala Assembly: Sabarimala Gold-Plating Controversy Intensifies

The Kerala Assembly transformed into a battleground on Wednesday as members of the opposition UDF clashed with watch-and-ward personnel amid protests demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. The discord stems from the Sabarimala gold-plating scandal, which has intensified tensions in the political landscape.

Amid the chaos, Speaker A N Shamseer curtailed the question hour while Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of exacerbating tensions. Satheesan condemned the deployment of House guards, claiming the ruling party was intentionally provoking opposition members.

The Kerala High Court has intervened by ordering an SIT to probe the suspected discrepancies related to the gold weight of the Sabarimala temple idols. The controversy includes unreported gold weight reductions of around 4.5 kg, amid allegations of political maneuvering behind these calls for investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)