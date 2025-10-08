Turkey's Diplomatic Push: Bridging Gaza's Peace Plan

Turkey has been called upon by U.S. President Donald Trump to play a crucial role in convincing Hamas to back his initiative to end the conflict in Gaza, according to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Hamas has recently exchanged lists of prisoners for a potential swap, and Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel's actions, supports the plan and is actively participating in Egyptian negotiations. Turkey has also canceled trade with Israel and advocates for a two-state solution.

Erdogan, speaking while returning from Azerbaijan, highlighted Turkey's active participation in diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that ongoing talks in Sharm el-Sheikh are vital for securing a ceasefire and necessary aid to Gaza, with Turkey prepared to aid post-war reconstruction efforts to secure Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)