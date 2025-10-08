Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Push: Bridging Gaza's Peace Plan

Turkey, at the request of President Trump, is engaging with Hamas to support a plan to end the conflict in Gaza. Turkey has been involved in negotiations and has expressed strong support for a two-state solution, while emphasizing the need for a full ceasefire and aid to Gaza.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:49 IST
Turkey's Diplomatic Push: Bridging Gaza's Peace Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has been called upon by U.S. President Donald Trump to play a crucial role in convincing Hamas to back his initiative to end the conflict in Gaza, according to President Tayyip Erdogan.

Hamas has recently exchanged lists of prisoners for a potential swap, and Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel's actions, supports the plan and is actively participating in Egyptian negotiations. Turkey has also canceled trade with Israel and advocates for a two-state solution.

Erdogan, speaking while returning from Azerbaijan, highlighted Turkey's active participation in diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that ongoing talks in Sharm el-Sheikh are vital for securing a ceasefire and necessary aid to Gaza, with Turkey prepared to aid post-war reconstruction efforts to secure Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

