Turkey's Diplomatic Push: Bridging Gaza's Peace Plan
Turkey, at the request of President Trump, is engaging with Hamas to support a plan to end the conflict in Gaza. Turkey has been involved in negotiations and has expressed strong support for a two-state solution, while emphasizing the need for a full ceasefire and aid to Gaza.
Turkey has been called upon by U.S. President Donald Trump to play a crucial role in convincing Hamas to back his initiative to end the conflict in Gaza, according to President Tayyip Erdogan.
Hamas has recently exchanged lists of prisoners for a potential swap, and Turkey, a vocal critic of Israel's actions, supports the plan and is actively participating in Egyptian negotiations. Turkey has also canceled trade with Israel and advocates for a two-state solution.
Erdogan, speaking while returning from Azerbaijan, highlighted Turkey's active participation in diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that ongoing talks in Sharm el-Sheikh are vital for securing a ceasefire and necessary aid to Gaza, with Turkey prepared to aid post-war reconstruction efforts to secure Gaza's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
