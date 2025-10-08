SIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir Sleeper Cells
The State Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley to dismantle a sleeper cell module of terrorist organizations, detaining suspects and seizing incriminating materials. The operation is linked to a case concerning anti-India activities orchestrated by banned groups.
- Country:
- India
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir took significant strides in its anti-terror initiatives on Wednesday, executing searches at various locations across the valley. The meticulously coordinated operations aimed at dismantling a sleeper cell network linked to proscribed terrorist outfits, officials disclosed.
As part of these sweeping actions, law enforcement authorities detained several suspects for further interrogation. Operating in eight locations spanning seven districts, the SIA's efforts focus on the ongoing probe into case FIR No. 01/2025, officials noted.
According to sources, the investigations are directed at neutralizing a module facilitated by commanders from organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. These groups are allegedly involved in spreading secessionist propaganda and radicalizing the youth, ultimately posing a threat to India's sovereignty. The agency's recent activities underscore its commitment to dismantling the terror framework and maintaining national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood in the Crosshairs: Luxury Vehicle Smuggling and ED Raids
Crackdown on Adulterated Ghee: Over 2,600 Litres Seized in Major Raid
Gemstone Fraud Unveiled: ED Raids in Kolkata
Mumbai Raids Uncover Deep Drug Network Ties
ED raids multiple locations in Kerala in Customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury cars: Officials.