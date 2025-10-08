SIA Intensifies Crackdown on Kashmir Sleeper Cells

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir took significant strides in its anti-terror initiatives on Wednesday, executing searches at various locations across the valley. The meticulously coordinated operations aimed at dismantling a sleeper cell network linked to proscribed terrorist outfits, officials disclosed.

As part of these sweeping actions, law enforcement authorities detained several suspects for further interrogation. Operating in eight locations spanning seven districts, the SIA's efforts focus on the ongoing probe into case FIR No. 01/2025, officials noted.

According to sources, the investigations are directed at neutralizing a module facilitated by commanders from organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. These groups are allegedly involved in spreading secessionist propaganda and radicalizing the youth, ultimately posing a threat to India's sovereignty. The agency's recent activities underscore its commitment to dismantling the terror framework and maintaining national security.

