Corruption Crackdown: Malaysia Raids Firms in Army Procurement Scandal
Malaysia's anti-corruption agency raided businesses linked to bribery in army procurement, after placing the army chief on leave. Investigations are underway under the anti-corruption law. As part of the probe, six bank accounts were frozen, with sources indicating favored firms secured contracts between 2023 and 2025.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency executed a series of raids on firms implicated in a bribery scandal associated with army procurement projects. This comes just days after the national army chief was placed on leave to allow for an uninterrupted investigation.
A statement from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), headed by Azam Baki, confirmed the freezing of six bank accounts tied to a suspect and their family. However, specific details about the suspect and the firms remain undisclosed as the probe continues under an anti-corruption legal framework focusing on corporate bribery liabilities.
On Saturday, Malaysia's army chief, Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, was put on immediate leave, enabling an unbiased investigation, as stated by Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin. Reports from Bernama suggest statements were recorded from three individuals regarding procurement projects from 2023 to 2025. Unverified sources indicate repeated high-value contract allocations to several firms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- anti-graft
- bribery
- army
- procurement
- corruption
- MACC
- Azam Baki
- investigation
- legal
