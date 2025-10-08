Left Menu

Burkina Faso Junta Accuses Humanitarian Workers of Espionage

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta has arrested eight humanitarian workers from the International NGO Safety Organisation on charges of espionage. Accused of leaking sensitive military information, the workers, including two French nationals, are alleged to have compromised national security. The group denies wrongdoing, asserting its practices uphold humanitarian safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:56 IST
Burkina Faso Junta Accuses Humanitarian Workers of Espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

In a controversial move, Burkina Faso's military government has detained eight staff members from the International NGO Safety Organisation, accusing them of spying for foreign powers. The workers, whose identities include two French nationals, face serious allegations of disclosing military secrets to external entities.

According to Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the organisation reportedly gathered crucial information on military operations, including personnel deployment and convoy routes. However, INSO counters these claims, arguing that their information-gathering activities solely focus on monitoring safety dynamics and ensuring the well-being of humanitarian workers within the country.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of heightened insecurity in Burkina Faso, where a 2022 coup was intended to stabilize the nation but has instead seen an escalation of violence. Human rights groups further criticize the junta for suppressing dissent and expanding its military influence through arbitrary arrests and forced conscriptions.

TRENDING

1
IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

IMF Chief Highlights Need for U.S. Economic Resilience

 United States
2
Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

Arrests Made in Attack on BJP Lawmakers in West Bengal

 India
3
IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

IMF Chief Highlights Challenges in U.S. Economic Path

 Global
4
Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

Revamping EU's Emissions Targets: A Call for Flexibility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025