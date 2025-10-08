Burkina Faso Junta Accuses Humanitarian Workers of Espionage
Burkina Faso's ruling military junta has arrested eight humanitarian workers from the International NGO Safety Organisation on charges of espionage. Accused of leaking sensitive military information, the workers, including two French nationals, are alleged to have compromised national security. The group denies wrongdoing, asserting its practices uphold humanitarian safety standards.
In a controversial move, Burkina Faso's military government has detained eight staff members from the International NGO Safety Organisation, accusing them of spying for foreign powers. The workers, whose identities include two French nationals, face serious allegations of disclosing military secrets to external entities.
According to Security Minister Mahamadou Sana, the organisation reportedly gathered crucial information on military operations, including personnel deployment and convoy routes. However, INSO counters these claims, arguing that their information-gathering activities solely focus on monitoring safety dynamics and ensuring the well-being of humanitarian workers within the country.
This incident occurs against the backdrop of heightened insecurity in Burkina Faso, where a 2022 coup was intended to stabilize the nation but has instead seen an escalation of violence. Human rights groups further criticize the junta for suppressing dissent and expanding its military influence through arbitrary arrests and forced conscriptions.
