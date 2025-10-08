Left Menu

Political Storm in Kerala Assembly: The Sabarimala Gold-Row Uproar

The Kerala Assembly experienced chaos as the opposition UDF demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister over allegations related to the Sabarimala temple gold-plating issue. Protests led to scuffles, heated debates, and a UDF boycott of the proceedings. The controversy involves alleged mismanagement of temple valuables and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:20 IST
On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly was thrown into disarray as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members staged a protest demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister amidst allegations related to the Sabarimala temple's gold-plating fiasco.

The unrest erupted into scuffles with watch-and-ward personnel, prompting the UDF to boycott the legislative proceedings. This move is a response to accusations of irregularities in the weight of gold-plated idols.

The incident, which unfolded during a question hour, reflects the growing political tension between the opposition and the ruling parties, spotlighting the alleged mismanagement of sacred temple assets.

