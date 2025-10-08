Political Storm in Kerala Assembly: The Sabarimala Gold-Row Uproar
The Kerala Assembly experienced chaos as the opposition UDF demanded the resignation of the Devaswom Minister over allegations related to the Sabarimala temple gold-plating issue. Protests led to scuffles, heated debates, and a UDF boycott of the proceedings. The controversy involves alleged mismanagement of temple valuables and political tensions.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly was thrown into disarray as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members staged a protest demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister amidst allegations related to the Sabarimala temple's gold-plating fiasco.
The unrest erupted into scuffles with watch-and-ward personnel, prompting the UDF to boycott the legislative proceedings. This move is a response to accusations of irregularities in the weight of gold-plated idols.
The incident, which unfolded during a question hour, reflects the growing political tension between the opposition and the ruling parties, spotlighting the alleged mismanagement of sacred temple assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
