Political Storm in Kerala Assembly: The Sabarimala Gold-Row Uproar

On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly was thrown into disarray as the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members staged a protest demanding the resignation of the Devaswom Minister amidst allegations related to the Sabarimala temple's gold-plating fiasco.

The unrest erupted into scuffles with watch-and-ward personnel, prompting the UDF to boycott the legislative proceedings. This move is a response to accusations of irregularities in the weight of gold-plated idols.

The incident, which unfolded during a question hour, reflects the growing political tension between the opposition and the ruling parties, spotlighting the alleged mismanagement of sacred temple assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)