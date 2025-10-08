Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for 2017 Jamshedpur Lynching

In Jharkhand, five individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2017 lynching of four people, who were suspected of being 'child lifters.' The case was closely monitored, resulting in multiple convictions and acquittals. The court imposed additional fines on the convicted individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:08 IST
In a landmark judgment on Wednesday, a court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2017 lynching case in Jamshedpur. The incident had left four people dead after they were falsely accused of being child lifters.

The crime took place on May 18, 2017, in Nagadih, within the Bagbeda police station area. Victims Vikash Verma, Gautam Verma, their grandmother Ramsakhi Devi, and Gangesh Gupta were brutally beaten to death by a mob. The case led to eight separate investigations, culminating in the conviction of five perpetrators last month, while 20 others were acquitted.

According to the court, Rajaram Hansda, Gopal Hansda, Rengo Purty, Tara Mandal, and Sunil Sardar were found guilty under multiple IPC sections, including murder and unlawful assembly. Besides life sentences, the court imposed fines to underscore the gravity of their crimes.

