Justice for Zubeen: Probe Advances in Singer's Tragic Demise

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a chargesheet regarding the death of singer Zubeen Garg will be filed within three months. The investigation is progressing, with multiple arrests made, and coordination with Singaporean authorities is ongoing to gather necessary evidence for justice.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that a chargesheet in the investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg will be filed within the mandated three-month period.

Sarma asserted the government's commitment to ensuring justice for Garg during an event in Dibrugarh, citing progress in the inquiry with multiple arrests.

The investigation spans international borders, with efforts to collaborate with Singaporean authorities to obtain crucial evidence, as the singer tragically passed away while swimming there.

