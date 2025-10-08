Police Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Factory Unveiled

Police forces have successfully dismantled an illegal firecracker manufacturing operation in the Nagaram area, arresting four individuals, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 1,392 kilograms of firecrackers and explosive materials. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement intercepted an auto-rickshaw transporting illicit firecracker materials, leading to further revelations.

Authorities found the driver, identified as Mohammad Rafique alias Munna, had been sourcing materials from Raebareli. He confessed to fabricating firecrackers at home. The subsequent investigation uncovered the involvement of three others: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Saleem, and Ramzan Ali, all of whom were conducting similar illegal activities nearby.

