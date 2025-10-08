Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Factory Unveiled

Authorities in the Nagaram area dismantled an illegal firecracker operation, seizing over a ton of materials and arresting four individuals involved. The raid exposed a network manufacturing explosives in densely populated areas, posing a severe risk to public safety. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:11 IST
Police Crackdown: Illegal Firecracker Factory Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police forces have successfully dismantled an illegal firecracker manufacturing operation in the Nagaram area, arresting four individuals, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 1,392 kilograms of firecrackers and explosive materials. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement intercepted an auto-rickshaw transporting illicit firecracker materials, leading to further revelations.

Authorities found the driver, identified as Mohammad Rafique alias Munna, had been sourcing materials from Raebareli. He confessed to fabricating firecrackers at home. The subsequent investigation uncovered the involvement of three others: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Saleem, and Ramzan Ali, all of whom were conducting similar illegal activities nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

Scandal in the Lychee Orchard: Nepal's Ministers Charged in Corruption Case

 Nepal
2
Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

Colleges in Leh Reopen Amidst Recovery

 India
3
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

 India
4
Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

Optimism in French Bonds Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025