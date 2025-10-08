Social Media Crackdown After Targeted Attacks on CJI

PUNJAB POLICE CRACKDOWN ON SOCIAL MEDIA: In a significant statewide action, Punjab Police have filed numerous FIRs against over 100 social media users disseminating unlawful content targeting Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai. The move comes after numerous public complaints about offensive posts aimed at undermining judicial credibility.

INTERVENTION AFTER COURTROOM INCIDENT: The crackdown follows a dramatic incident in the Supreme Court where a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, reportedly due to dissatisfaction with remarks made during a previous case. The content being targeted is specifically aimed at inciting caste-based violence and disrupting public harmony.

ACTION AGAINST COMMUNAL DISHARMONY: The police have deemed the content as provocative, intending to promote enmity and disturb peace. FIRs were filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, highlighting the seriousness of these offenses. Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to maintain order and respect for judicial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)