MeitY Launches Indigenous Tech Solutions for Dairy, Crop Quality, and Waste Odour Monitoring

In a significant step toward advancing India’s digital agriculture and environmental innovation, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today announced the transfer of technology (ToT) for a suite of Electronics and IT-based solutions and the launch of a sensor-based Odour Monitoring system designed for municipal and industrial applications.

The announcement was made by Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, during a formal ceremony in New Delhi. These innovations were developed under AgriEnIcs, a national programme spearheaded by MeitY to promote research, development, deployment, and commercialization of frontier technologies in the agriculture and environmental domains.

The initiative, implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata, in collaboration with premier academic and R&D institutions including IIT Kharagpur, ICAR-NDRI Kalyani, ICAR-IARI New Delhi, and Food Corporation of India (FCI), exemplifies India’s push for indigenous, scalable, and sustainable technology solutions aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Key Technologies Transferred and Launched

The ToT and product launch encompassed five advanced technologies, each designed to address specific challenges in agriculture, food quality, and environmental management.

1. Electronics-Based Dairy Solution

Developed by C-DAC (Kolkata) in collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and ICAR-NDRI, Kalyani, this package—transferred to M/s Handholders Global, Bhubaneswar—includes two key systems:

Go-P: Cattle Health Monitoring System A wearable, collar-mounted IP67-rated device that monitors real-time physiological temperature changes in cattle to predict heat conditions for Artificial Insemination (AI). The system provides early detection, helping farmers improve breeding efficiency, reduce losses, and enhance milk productivity.

MAST-D: Mastitis Detection System An electrochemical device capable of detecting mastitis infection in cattle milk through ion concentration analysis. This fast, accurate, and cost-effective system provides on-farm diagnostics, reducing dairy losses and improving livestock health management.

Together, these solutions represent a major leap toward smart dairy management, integrating electronics, data analytics, and AI-driven insights for rural productivity.

2. Horticulture and Grain Quality Analysis Systems

Developed jointly by C-DAC (Kolkata), ICAR-IARI, and FCI, the package transferred to M/s Agnext Technologies Private Limited, Punjab, introduces a trio of AI-powered quality assessment systems—Grain-Ex, CT-VIEU, and RIGE-Sense—targeting food quality assurance and traceability.

Grain-Ex System A bench-top AI-driven conveyorized imaging system for real-time quality analysis of pulses and cereals. It automatically identifies damaged grains, foreign matter, and impurities through digital image processing. Supporting multiple crops—including tur, moong, masoor, Bengal gram, wheat, and sorghum—the system is ideal for procurement, warehousing, and grading operations.

CT-VIEU System A computer vision-based conveyor setup designed for quality analysis of dry red chilli . The device captures high-resolution images using a multi-frame segmentation system to prevent redundancy, providing precise visual reports through a user-friendly interface.

RIGE-Sense System An indigenous machine vision and AI/ML-based system for determining the age and quality of rice. Traditionally assessed through subjective chemical methods, rice quality estimation often lacked consistency. RIGE-Sense replaces this with automated, objective, and fast analysis, ensuring real-time verification of rice supplied under Public Distribution Agencies (PDA).

These systems are set to revolutionize food quality certification and supply chain transparency, supporting India’s food security goals through advanced, real-time analytics.

3. Sensor-Based Odour Monitoring System – ‘Odour Pravah’

Developed by C-DAC, Kolkata, the Odour Pravah system is a portable, low-cost, real-time monitoring device designed for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) sites, industrial waste processing units, and landfill areas.

The device integrates photoionization detectors (PID) and electrochemical gas sensors with advanced signal conditioning, allowing precise detection of odour-causing gases. It supports data logging, real-time alerts, and environmental compliance tracking.

This innovation will empower urban local bodies and pollution control agencies to mitigate odour nuisances, improve environmental health, and enhance quality of life in densely populated areas.

Leadership Insights: Technology for the Common Citizen

Speaking on the occasion, Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasized the transformative potential of electronics and sensor-based technologies in addressing grassroots challenges.

“These indigenous technologies—whether for cattle health monitoring, grain quality analysis, or odour management—showcase India’s ability to develop cost-effective, scalable, and high-impact solutions. They will not only boost farmers’ income and productivity but also contribute to environmental sustainability,” he said.

He also highlighted the RIGE-Sense system’s role in ensuring food quality under the public distribution system and the Odour Pravah device’s application in emission monitoring, calling for wider adoption of data-driven and market-oriented models to ensure scalability and sustainable growth.

The AgriEnIcs Mission: Innovation for Bharat’s Future

The AgriEnIcs Programme serves as a national platform for R&D and technology translation in agriculture and environmental management. By integrating AI, IoT, machine vision, and sensor networks, the initiative aims to bring digital precision to sectors that directly impact farmers and communities.

The programme’s collaborative framework—uniting research institutions, industry partners, and government agencies—demonstrates India’s evolving ecosystem for deep-tech innovation in rural and environmental domains.

Distinguished Attendees

The event was attended by senior government officials and industry representatives, including:

Shri Rajesh Singh , Joint Secretary & Financial Advisor, MeitY

Smt. Sunita Verma , Group Coordinator (R&D-E/CCBT), MeitY

Shri Sharath Kumar Pallerla , Scientist ‘G’, NATCOM Cell, MoEFCC

Shri E. Magesh , Director General, C-DAC

Dr. Ch. A. S. Murty , Centre Head & Director, C-DAC, Kolkata

Dr. Om Krishan Singh , Scientist ‘D’, MeitY

Representatives from technology transfer partners, including M/s Handholders Global and M/s Agnext Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Their participation underlined the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and industry partnership driving India’s innovation-led digital transformation.

Toward an Aatmanirbhar Future

The launch and transfer of these homegrown technologies mark a milestone in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in AgriTech, FoodTech, and EnvironmentalTech. They exemplify how indigenous R&D, when paired with entrepreneurial collaboration, can yield tangible solutions for farmers, industries, and cities alike.

By converging technology, innovation, and public policy, MeitY’s AgriEnIcs initiative continues to transform India’s agricultural and environmental landscapes—empowering the nation to build a sustainable, digitally intelligent, and inclusive future.