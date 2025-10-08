Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Crackers Unit Claims Seven Lives

A tragic fire engulfed a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals and injuring three more, according to police reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of life and offered condolences to the families affected, following a post made by the PMO. The tragedy unfolded when a spark ignited a stockpile of firecrackers, leading to a series of explosions and a large plume of smoke.

Authorities revealed that the unit had been cautioned multiple times in recent weeks. Efforts to douse the flames were undertaken by local residents and officials, with key political figures including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing grief and pledging assistance to the victims' families.

