Justice Served: Bahraich Court Sentences Repeat Offender to Life

A Special POCSO court in Bahraich has delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing Avinash Pandey to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl. This marks Pandey's third conviction for offenses of a similar nature.

The court, under the stewardship of Special Additional Session Judge Deep Kant Mani, completed the trial in a record 26 working days, underscoring the efficiency of the legal process in such critical cases.

In addition to the life sentence, the court has imposed a substantial fine of Rs 2.40 lakh, with a penalty of an additional 27 months of imprisonment for non-payment. Pandey is involved in four separate rape cases, further highlighting the gravity of his offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)