Left Menu

Justice Served: Bahraich Court Sentences Repeat Offender to Life

A Special POCSO court in Bahraich sentenced Avinash Pandey to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old, marking his third conviction for similar crimes. The expedited trial concluded in 26 days, with a notable Rs 2.40 lakh fine. Pandey faces additional charges for parallel offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:20 IST
Justice Served: Bahraich Court Sentences Repeat Offender to Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special POCSO court in Bahraich has delivered a landmark judgment, sentencing Avinash Pandey to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl. This marks Pandey's third conviction for offenses of a similar nature.

The court, under the stewardship of Special Additional Session Judge Deep Kant Mani, completed the trial in a record 26 working days, underscoring the efficiency of the legal process in such critical cases.

In addition to the life sentence, the court has imposed a substantial fine of Rs 2.40 lakh, with a penalty of an additional 27 months of imprisonment for non-payment. Pandey is involved in four separate rape cases, further highlighting the gravity of his offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Gaza's Path to Peace

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Gaza

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Landmark Deal

 Global
4
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025