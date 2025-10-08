Tragic Unveiling: Drug-Related Killings Shock Puerto Rico

In an unsettling development, Puerto Rican authorities are probing the deaths of five men found naked and tortured in different public locations, marking a grim chapter in the island's battle against drug trafficking.

Three bodies were discovered near a church in Carolina, a city just outside the capital, San Juan, while two others were located in the Santurce neighborhood. As of Wednesday, authorities had identified only one of the victims.

According to Police Superintendent Joseph González, the murders appear to be linked to drug trafficking activities, a long-standing issue in the territory which serves as a conduit for narcotics headed to the US and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)