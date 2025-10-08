Left Menu

Tragic Unveiling: Drug-Related Killings Shock Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican authorities are investigating the shocking murders of five men, whose tortured and naked bodies were discovered in public areas. The incidents are suspected to be linked to drug trafficking, a growing issue in the US territory. The victims remain mostly unidentified amid ongoing police efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unsettling development, Puerto Rican authorities are probing the deaths of five men found naked and tortured in different public locations, marking a grim chapter in the island's battle against drug trafficking.

Three bodies were discovered near a church in Carolina, a city just outside the capital, San Juan, while two others were located in the Santurce neighborhood. As of Wednesday, authorities had identified only one of the victims.

According to Police Superintendent Joseph González, the murders appear to be linked to drug trafficking activities, a long-standing issue in the territory which serves as a conduit for narcotics headed to the US and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

