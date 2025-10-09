Left Menu

Rebeca Grynspan: Costa Rica's Bid for U.N. Leadership

Costa Rica nominates former Vice President Rebeca Grynspan for U.N. secretary-general. She emerges as a potential historic first female leader in the role, with increased calls for female representation. Latin America is poised to be the next source of leadership for the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:18 IST
Costa Rica has announced its nomination of former Vice President Rebeca Grynspan for the position of United Nations secretary-general, President Rodrigo Chaves declared on Wednesday.

Amid increasing calls for a female leader to assume the role for the first time in the organization's 80-year history, Grynspan's nomination represents a significant development.

With the next secretary-general likely to be chosen from Latin America, Grynspan's bid could mark a historic moment for the region and gender equality within international leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

