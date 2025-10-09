Rebeca Grynspan: Costa Rica's Bid for U.N. Leadership

Costa Rica has announced its nomination of former Vice President Rebeca Grynspan for the position of United Nations secretary-general, President Rodrigo Chaves declared on Wednesday.

Amid increasing calls for a female leader to assume the role for the first time in the organization's 80-year history, Grynspan's nomination represents a significant development.

With the next secretary-general likely to be chosen from Latin America, Grynspan's bid could mark a historic moment for the region and gender equality within international leadership roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)