Uttarakhand High Court's Fast-Track Justice for Armed Forces

The Uttarakhand High Court has implemented guidelines to expedite legal proceedings involving armed forces personnel and their families. Subordinate courts are directed to prioritize these cases and judicial officers are to be trained accordingly. Relevant military laws are cited for compliance, ensuring timely justice without procedural delays.

Dehradun | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:38 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has introduced a series of guidelines to expedite legal proceedings concerning armed forces personnel and their dependents. These directives mandate that all subordinate courts in the state identify and prioritize such cases for faster resolution.

To enforce these measures effectively, judicial officers are set to undergo training on legal provisions relevant to defense personnel, as directed by the High Court. The initiative, effective immediately, necessitates the identification of all pending cases involving armed forces members.

Courts are instructed to comply with the Indian Military (Litigation) Act, 1925, and various military laws when hearing these cases. Notably, hearings requiring a defense personnel's presence must be scheduled to avoid delay, and prior notice is required for the arrest or property attachment of serving or retired personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

